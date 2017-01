Chesterfield first team players Angel Martinez, Reece Mitchell and Kristian Dennis will all be involved when Notts County reserves visit the Proact today.

The match, kicking off at 1pm, will be free for supporters.

Ritchie Humphreys’ reserve side take on the Pies in the Central League Cup.

Martinez, returning from a serious knee injury and multiple surgeries, is yet to play for the first team side but has been included in the matchday squad twice.