Fans spurred us on to victory says Wilson

Danny Wilson said the atmosphere generated by Town fans in the final stages of Saturday’s game against Bolton spurred his side on to secure victory.

Chesterfield’s display in the 1-0 win over the Trotters was one of the best seen at the Proact since Wilson took over almost a year ago.

And it proved that Town fans will cheer if they’re given something to cheer.

The final 10 minutes flew by in a cacophony of noise and Wilson appreciated the vocal support and said it was important for his battle weary players.

“The last 10 minutes was brilliant, I think that’s what keeps you going, it starts banging away,” he said.

“The atmosphere is made when the away team brings quite a few supporters, the bit of banter between the two is good.

“Right at the end when we needed them, they were there and that’s all we can ask for.”

Although it’s been an up and down season so far, with perhaps too few ups for the fans’ liking, Wilson wants them to believe in the squad and what they can achieve, hinting that the win over Bolton was no surprise to those inside the dressing room.

“Like anything it’s just belief,” he said.

“They went home happy on Saturday, I don’t think a lot of people expected us to get the result but we did.

“It’s just about belief.

“We’ve got great belief in the dressing room, let’s hope a bit of that transfers to the fans after Saturday.”

The victory, which propelled the Spireites out of the relegation zone, was largely thanks to a 95-minute performance, something Wilson has admitted they haven’t had recently.

“Overall you’ve got to look at the way we defended as a team and went forward as a team, typified right at the end with Ched chasing the centre-backs - it gives everyone a lift,” he said.

“That’s the attitude we have to have, playing against a team with the quality we’ve played against you’ve got to have it throughout the game.

“You can’t just have little pockets of the game doing that, it has to be 95 minutes.”