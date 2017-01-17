Fans react well to Caldwell appointment

Gary Caldwell has been appointed as the manager of Chesterfield as the former Wigan boss prepares for the battle to keep the Spireites in League One.

After the appointment the fans have reacted positively. However, most feel that the Scotsman needs to add players to his squad in the window.

Lyndon Williams; a supporter of the Spireites, said; “I’m quite happy with the appointment. I was expecting it to be Tony Mowbray like all the news outlets were reporting but I’m really happy with the man that we’ve got.

“We have a good squad but we maybe need one or two additions. I think we need one or two defenders but other than that I’m happy with the squad.”

Whereas Nick Adge, a season ticket holder for over 30 years, added; “There might be one or two additions needed, he probably needs to have a look at his squad first.

“I do believe we’ve got a decent squad but we could do with tying up some of the loose ends.”

Caldwell joins the Spireites after a spell at Wigan that saw him guide the Latics to the League One title.

But after a difficult start in the Championship; Caldwell was sacked after just 18 months in charge with his side sat in 23rd place.

Caldwell joins Chesterfield with the team currently sat in 22nd in League One, with a relegation scrap inadvertently ahead.

This is something that Caldwell has never dealt with in his managerial career, but the Chesterfield fans are still confident that their new man can guide them to safety this season.

Long term fan David Bowler said: “Thankfully there are four or five teams that are in an even bigger mess than we are so I think that we should stay up.

“Hopefully he’s learnt from his time at Wigan and can get us playing a bit like his old side were.”

Caldwell will be looking to get off to the best start possible when his side face AFC Wimbledon at the Proact Stadium on Saturday.