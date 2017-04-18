FANS GALLERY: Were you there to witness Chesterfield’s relegation confirmed?

Chesterfield were staring relegation to League Two in the face prior to their trip to play Scunthorpe United, but that didn’t stop many travelling Spireites fans make the journey to Glanford Park to support their team on Bank Holiday Monday.

A 3-1 defeat to the Iron brought an end to Chesterfield’s three-year stay in League One with two games of the season remaining, starting with Charlton Athletic at the Proact Stadium on Saturday and finishing with a trip to Sheffield United on April 30.

Spireites fans at Scunthorpe

