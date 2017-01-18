FAN POLL: Is Caldwell the right man? Can he keep them up? Where should he strengthen?

There was a buzz at the Proact yesterday when Gary Caldwell strolled into his new place of employment.

A number of fans turned out to welcome the new manager, a 34-year-old with just 18 months of managerial experience.

The Scot, who played for his country 55 times and won league titles with Celtic as a player and Wigan as a manager, has just under two weeks of the January transfer window left to strengthen the Spireites.

Our Spireites writer says the appointment is a risk for both parties, but Caldwell is not ‘new’ to the game and might just show us how good he really is.