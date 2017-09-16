Fan favourites miss out as Stanley visit Proact

Gary Caldwell will have to cope without one of his first choice players today at home to Accrington.

Goalkeeper Tommy Lee misses out through injury after the stitches on a leg gash burst open in midweek.

It’s not expected that the fan favourite will be out for much longer than today’s game however.

And club captain Ian Evatt has been ‘given a week off’ by the manager after what Caldwell called ‘poor performances.’

Lee joins Matty Briggs on the injured list, with Joe Anyon coming in between the posts and Andy Kellett on the left.

It’s a must-win game today for the under-fire Spireites manager, after a poor start to the season.

Chesterfield are looking for only their second win of the current campaign against a Stanley side who are up at the right end of the table.

Spireites: Anyon, Hird, Wiseman Jules, Kellett, Barry, Weir, Reed, Flores, Girolamo, Dennis. Subs: Jones, Sinnott, O’Grady, Ugwu, Maguire, McCourt, Briggs.

Accrington: Chapman, Donacien, Hughes, Rawson, Thorniley, Nolan, Conneely, Clark, McConville, Kee, Jackson. Subs: Forbes Browne, McLeod, Sykes, Wilks, Johnson, Savin,

Referee: Mr Craig Hicks. Assistants: Mr Richard Wild, Mr Mark Cuniffe.