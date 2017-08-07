FAN BLOG: Bad luck or a team who aren’t good enough?

Spireites running the rule over Saturday’s defeat to Grimsby seem to be split into two camps; did we play well and were unlucky? Or are we a team that’s not good enough, with obvious weaknesses?

If you were a neutral it was a game with everything, just a pity it went against us.

Most seem to agree it’s a case of Gary Caldwell being able to get the midfield right, as in both halves we did play some nice stuff moving the ball about very well, if a little too slowly in parts.

Defensively though watching Grimsby being able to run through the middle of the pith when they put their foot on it was alarming to say the least.

I think it’s fair to say that the Blues defensive frailties haven’t gone away, we’re too slow in the centre-back positions and vulnerable against crosses.

It was nice of Caldwell to say on the radio that Dembele should have been tackled before he had a chance to do any damage with the second goal, really one of our players should have brought him down and taken one for the team.

On the bright side Ugwu, O’Grady and Dennis are going to be a handful for most defences this season and maybe when Weir gets a few games under his belt he’ll be able to protect our defence.

Hopefully Caldwell will be able to find the right combination and his team will slot into place.

We did have 30 shots and 13 of them on target, which would have taken us about six or seven games to achieve last season, so it’s not all doom and gloom.

Had one of our first half efforts gone in I’m sure we could have won it.