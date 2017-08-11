EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Kevin Davies would like role at Chesterfield

Former Chesterfield striker Kevin Davies has said he would like to return to the Spireites in some capacity.

Davies, who hung up his playing boots two years ago, started his illustrious career that took him to the Premier League at Chesterfield.

Chesterfield's Kevin Davies in action against Wolves.

Davies, speaking exclusively to 888sport, said: “I’m looking for a role because I had four great years there where I learned my trade. I love the club.”

He contacted Chesterfield earlier this year after Ritchie Humphreys was appointed caretaker manager, when Danny Wilson was sacked, before the arrival of Gary Caldwell.

Asked if he would return to the Spireites in a non-playing role, Davies said: “I think I would.

“I’ve done all of my coaching badges up to UEFA A and I’m studying at Manchester Met at the minute. I’ve been retired a couple of years now and I’m looking to get back with the club.

“I did speak to them a couple of times last season when Ritchie Humphries took over and I spoke to Ritchie, offering him my services to help in any way.

“I was then invited to a game before Gary came in, but I didn’t put my hat into the ring as it were for the job.”

Davies, who played in the Premier League at the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Southampton, spent four years at Chesterfield’s then Saltergate home and was part of the side that reached the semi-final of the FA Cup in 1997.

He said he hoped Caldwell could build a side strong enough to win an immediate return to League One this season.

“Now Gary can build his own team after taking over from Danny Wilson. I think its 12players who have been released. They (Chesterfield) need to find some bargains and bring the right players in on loan, and hopefully get back to winning football matches.

“Ideally they will be strong enough to compete and return to League One at the first time of asking, but there are a lot of good big teams coming up from the National League.”

Asked for his thoughts on the current situation at Chesterfield, Davies said: “I went over to a couple of games last season and there was a lot of frustration with the fans with the lack of fight really.

“They’ve been a yo-yo club over the last five to ten years and fans are getting used to relegations and promotions between League Two and One — it would be nice for some stability.

“They’ve got a fantastic new stadium (the Proact) and a good manager in Gary, but again it all comes down to finances.

“There is a lot of grumbling about the owners and it’s not a particularly happy place to be right now.”

In July, owner Dave Allen decided to take the club off the market, for the time being.

It was reported that the former chairman would take another look at the possibility of selling the club at the end of the 2017/18 season after the most recent enquiries fizzled out.

Davies said: “There is a lot of talk of the owner looking to sell the club and if that’s the case they’re not going to be investing a great deal. That’s where the frustration is.

“But I’ve spoken to Gary a couple of times and he is very ambitious and determined.I think they’ll have a solid season with the play-offs at least not beyond them.”

