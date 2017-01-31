Ex-Chesterfield duo Cook and Doyle reunite at Portsmouth

Former Spireites striker Eoin Doyle has reunited with former manager Paul Cook at Portsmouth.

Doyle, who had played under Cook at Sligo Rovers, teamed up with the same manager in May of 2013 at Chesterfield.

He made 51 appearances in that first season, scoring 13 goals in all competitions, as the Spireites lifted the League Two title.

One of those goals came at Wembley as Cook’s side reached the final of the JP Trophy only to lose to Peterborough United.

It was the following season when Doyle made his mark, scoring 25 goals for the Spireites to earn a January transfer to Cardiff City.

Since then he joined Preston North End last summer after a loan spell at Deepdale.

He will remain with Portsmouth on loan until the end of the season.