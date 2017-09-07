Every moment on the pitch is a bonus for Spireites hero

Tommy Lee is treating every minute out on the pitch as a bonus, having battled back from a 15-month injury absence.

The Spireites stopper has safely come through three matches after regaining fitness following an injury nightmare.

Lee, 31, has kept two clean sheets and was a stand-out performer in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to Coventry City.

That encounter saw him show what Town were missing last season when he was out of action, with a couple of brilliant saves.

Having endured such a rough time since the 2016 operation he’s enjoying every second of his 10th season with the club.

“I missed 15 to 16 months of football and I’m going to relish every moment from now on,” he said.

“I’m getting older and the injury took its toll so to be out there again and doing what I love is fantastic.”

Lee, who this summer earned a first class honours degree in professional sports writing and broadcasting, admits he found it difficult to see himself back in action this early.

“I tore some cartilage in my shoulder, it was worse than expected ,and I had a few operations to sort it out,” he said.

“When you’re looking at your third operation and you’ve not played football for 12 months you start thinking about the next step in your career potentially.

“If you had said six months ago I would be tipping balls around the post I might have questioned you but I’ve worked hard, I’ve had a little bit of luck, and every minute I play from now on is a bonus.”