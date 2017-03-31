Evans might play bit part tomorrow but Caldwell expects full contribution next season

Ched Evans might only play a bit part in tomorrow’s game at Bolton but Gary Caldwell expects him to be a big player for Chesterfield next season.

The Spireites boss revealed today that Evans is finally back training with the team almost a month since his last appearance.

A heel injury has kept him out for a hat-trick of spells this season, meaning the 28-year-old has just 29 appearances as a Town player since his arrival last summer.

He might make it 30 tomorrow but more than likely as a substitute.

Caldwell said: “He’s done a lot of work with the physios, he did a little bit with the team and I’ll make a decision later.

“He’ll be in the squad, he’ll travel with us but I’ll make a decision later on whether or not he’ll be involved.

“I could have done with Ched every game, he’s been a big loss to us. It would be great to have him back.

“He’s not done a lot of training. If he is involved it will be a very small involvement, but he’s a big player for us so I’ll have a think about it.”

The Chesterfield manager has undoubtedly missed Evans in recent weeks, even if the striker hasn’t set the division alight this season.

He has just seven goals to his name, fewer than Kristian Dennis who was signed from non-league.

Caldwell hopes to see the ex Sheffield United frontman at the height of his ability soon.

“He’s never been fully fit at any point,” said the manager.

“He’s been brave and played through pain at times and given everything he has.

“We’ve not had the best of Ched Evans and hopefully now he’s back we can see that for the remaining games.”

Whether or not Evans hits the heights before the 2016/17 season is done, Caldwell expects him to contribute in the 2017/18 campaign.

Many might consider Evans a likely departure this summer, especially if Town fail to avoid the drop.

The manager is obviously putting his faith in the piece of paper that extended Evans’ stay at the Proact until the summer of 2018.

“I think he’ll be here,” he said.

“He signed a contract, in the position we were in at the time knowing it could have gone either way.

“I think he’s committed to the club and the club is committed to him so I’m pretty sure he’ll be here.”