England star and ex Spireite visit Under 13s side

Having previously struggled to field a team and coming close to collapse, Chesterfield Ladies FC’s Under 13s side are now going from strength to strength.

Last season the U13s enjoyed an influx of new players and this season they’ve been buoyed by visits from an international star and a former Spireite, writes Chesterfield Ladies first team player Leoni Everley.

The U13s are managed by Andrea Linacre and Oliver Parkinson, who not only volunteer with Chesterfield Ladies, but work alongside the Community Trust.

The young side have progressed in comparison to two seasons ago, when it was doubtful that they were going to continue, struggling to field a team.

However just before the start of last season and with the help of the Trust, Linacrewas able to sign 12 new players, with the majority never having played football before.

‘The start was a struggle, getting heavily defeated every week but we are having a fun season,” said Linacre.

“We had England international Sophie Bradley-Auckland coming to training and former Chesterfield player and fitness coach Shane Nicholson.”

The U13s have worked hard to get stronger as a team, sometimes training twice a week.

And that hard work has shown through the 2016/17 season, with them now sitting fifth in their division.

It’s not all hard work though.

The U13s had a great day out recently, flag bearing at Chesterfield FC’s game at the Proact; this was a great experience and was a great activity for team building.

They also went to Rotherham to watch England Ladies play.

“Myself and Oliver have found management a pleasure, especially seeing the girls who hadn’t played football before back in 2015, progress as individuals.

“Having the group of girls that we’ve got makes management a pleasure.

“We cannot wait to see what the future brings for the youth of Chesterfield Ladies FC.”