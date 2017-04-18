El Fitouri facing disciplinary action from Chesterfield FC

Chesterfield FC director and company secretary Ashley Carson has confirmed missing defender Sadiq El Fitouri will be fined by the club.

Spireites officials say there has been no contact between El Fitouri and the club since last Wednesday (April 12). He had been given Thursday off to attend to a personal matter.

El Fitouri was not selected in either of the match day squads for the home defeat to Southend United on Good Friday and the loss to Scunthorpe United on Bank Holiday Monday, which confirmed Chesterfield’s relegation to League Two.

Carson said: “He will be fined in accordance with our code of conduct and we will be writing to him to confirm our position. We will then reserve our right to take further action if deemed appropriate.”

Former Manchester United man El Fitouri joined the Spireites on a free transfer in February and has gone on to make two appearances to date.