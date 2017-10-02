Duke departing Proact for Bramall Lane return, Bennett a possible replacement

Goalkeeping coach Matt Duke is to leave the Proact in order to make his return to Sheffield United.

The man who joined Chesterfield in June 2016 during Danny Wilson’s tenure as manager, is thought to be taking up a position with the Blades’ academy once again.

The Derbyshire Times understands that Ian Bennett is a possible replacement for the departing Duke.

Bennett is a goalkeeping coach at Nottingham Forest’s academy, where he worked with Lester before the Spireites legend took charge at the Proact last week.

Bennett, 45, spent 12 years at Birmingham City as a player and finished his career at Huddersfield, where he got his first coaching experience.