Does 1997 FA Cup Boro star Ravanelli want the Spireites job?

One of the men who broke Chesterfield hearts 20 years ago could be interested in the managerial vacancy at the Proact.

Fabrizio Ravanelli, who scored in both the thrilling 3-3 FA Cup semi-final draw at Old Trafford and in Middlesbrough’s 3-0 replay victory, is looking for a job in England.

The 48-year-old began his coaching career in the youth set-up at Italian giants Juventus, before taking on the role of head coach at French Ligue 1 club AC Ajaccio in June 2013.

He lasted until November of that year before being sacked.

A source close to the player confirmed that the 22-times capped Italian international is looking for work in England, at the right club.

“He’s interested in speaking to progressive clubs who want to be competitive,” he said.

Ravanelli, one of the more surprising names to crop up since Gary Caldwell was dismissed as Spireites boss, has previously been linked with vacancies at Middlesbrough, Hearts and Dundee.

A tip off to the Derbyshire Times office claimed the former Juventus, Lazio and Derby County striker had applied for the job.

Chesterfield have already received applications from 30 interested managers.

One of the names linked to the role by bookies has not yet thrown his hat in the ring.

Former Fleetwood Town boss Steven Pressley, 16/1 to get the job, told the Derbyshire Times: “I’ve not applied for it at this stage.”

Other names in the lists compiled by bookies include club legend Jack Lester, former Rotherham United boss Ronnie Moore, ex Spireite Dean Holden, four-time Barnet boss Martin Allen and Leeds United’s former manager Neil Redfearn.