Do you know Spireites’ best young supporter?

Do you know a youngster who deserves to be named Chester’s Young Spireites Fan of the Year?

The award will be handed out at the Chesterfield FC Community Trust Junior Awards event on Saturday July 15 and voting is now underway. To qualify, the nominee must be under 16.

If you know a young fan who demonstrates a passion for the Spireites, email competition@spireitestrust.org.uk, stating the name of the nominee, their age and which area they live in.

Community Trust chief executive John Croot said: “It is important that we recognise the support the club receives from youngsters in the community as they are often overlooked when it comes to awards ceremonies.”