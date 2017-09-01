Diego De Girolamo eager to show Chesterfield fans what he can do

Diego De Girolamo says he wants to kickstart his fledgling career at boyhood club Chesterfield.

He joined his hometown club on a season-long loan from Championship club Bristol City earlier in the week.

And De Girolamo, who has been capped by Italy at U20 level, says he cannot wait to show the Spireites fans what he can do.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be here, I was very happy when the call came through,” he said.

“Being able to come back home is good for me and a chance to kick start my career.

“A loan at this point in my career is very important, I had a good pre-season and now I want to get as much experience as possible.

“Dean Holden spoke very highly of the club and he called me to say he was happy for me to come here.”

I need a season to show what I can do and play as many games as I can.

“I’m an attacking player and I’ll always look to take the ball forward and score goals.”

And De Girolamo, who started his career at Sheffield United, is impressed with what he has seen so far.

“The boys are really positive, they’ve not had the luck and hopefully that will change tomorrow, the atmosphere has been really good,” he added.

“You always need competition for places, if there’s four/five strikers in the squad that will bring the best out of them.”

is thrilled to have joined the club he has followed since childhood.

“I’m really looking forward to getting going and seeing what I can achieve here. I can’t wait to get on the pitch.

“When I was younger, I used to go to Saltergate to watch the matches and I’ve always supported Chesterfield.”

De Girolamo joined Bristol City in the summer of last year and went on loan to Cheltenham Town last season, scoring a hat-trick in a Checkatrade Trophy tie against Leicester City U23s.