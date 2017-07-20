Dennis hoping to play some part in Stoke game

Have your say

Kristian Dennis hopes he’ll be back in action on Saturday when Chesterfield take on a young Stoke City side.

The forward, last season’s top goalscorer, was unable to play in the pre-season tour matches in Portugal after an unfortunate and frustrating training incident.

He explained: “In the first session on Monday morning I was jumping over hurdles in the warm up and felt my calf go.

“It wasn’t ideal but I’ve just got to get over it and concentrate on getting back fit.

“It feels better and hopefully after a couple of days off it I’ll be back doing some running and back at it.

“Hopefully I’ll get a lot of running in this week and then on Saturday I can hopefully play in the Stoke game.”

Dennis spent the training sessions in Huelva being teated by and working with physio Michael McBride.

But there was more to the week abroad than just football.

The squad were involved in a number of team meetings and spent time bonding - a necessary part of pre-season given the big turnover in playing staff this summer.

“It’s been enjoyable,” said Dennis.

“All the lads have been fully involved in everything, we’ve had a few activities which has been fun.

“Everyone is getting on well.

“We played rounders down at the beach and we’ve been around the pool together, it’s been fun.

“There’s been social time in the afternoons by the pool, everyone has been loving it.”

The level of detail in Gary Caldwell’s preparations for the season came as no surprise to Dennis.

He hopes the entire squad get behind the manager’s plans.

“He was like that last year as well when he came in,” said the striker.

“I knew it was going to be like that, it’s nothing different from what I’m used to with him.

“Hopefully everyone is on board this year and we can crack on.”

Chesterfield take on Stoke U23s on Saturday at St George’s Park, Burton (2pm).