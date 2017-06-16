Delighted and maybe a little relieved, Sinnott celebrates ‘unbelievable’ Proact move

Paperwork signed and medical completed, Jordan Sinnott took a moment to look around the Proact Stadium and declared his new home ‘unbelievable.’

Chesterfield have signed the midfielder from National League North play-off winners FC Halifax, guaranteeing him a return to the Football League.

Since his 2015 release by Huddersfield Sinnott has hardly been in the footballing wilderness – the Shaymen played just three divisions below the Spireites last season.

Next season just one step on the pyramid will separate the two clubs.

But while he’s been plying his trade at a decent level, there’s a hint of relief in the 23-year-old’s words when he talks about his new job.

“I’ve never doubted myself, I’ve always had faith in my own ability but there is times when you start to wonder - I know I’m only 23 but am I past it?” he admitted.

“Thankfully today has come and I’m really looking forward to getting started.

“I’m absolutely delighted, we’ve been speaking for a few weeks now and it’s great to get it signed and I can focus on what I like to do best, the football side.

“I’ve just spoken to the manager and had a good chat, we’re back in on Monday and I can’t wait to get going.”

Leaving behind a successful, winning team wasn’t a decision taken entirely without feeling, but on Thursday he signed a two-year contract with Chesterfield and was evidently thrilled with his new surroundings.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my season last year, I felt like I needed it, to drop down to showcase what I could do,” he said on the 2016/17 campaign.

“It’s a great club there, a lot of good friends and I’m a bit sad to leave some of them behind but I’ve got to be selfish and look after myself.

“I’m coming to a great club. Stood here now looking at the stadium it’s unbelievable.

“Hopefully we can push on and get another promotion.”

Sinnott admits he’s not the ‘finished article’ but he’s clear on what he can add to Gary Caldwell’s squad and hopeful the management can get the best out of him.

“They have a great manager and I know Steve Eyre from my time at Huddersfield,” he said.

“I can’t wait to get working with them and hopefully they can push me on again.

“I add a bit of goals, I create chances and I’m a bit of a box-to-box midfielder, I like to get my foot on the ball and try pass it about.”

The Spireites will be one of the first clubs back in training in the country next Monday.

Every Chesterfield player who has been asked about the early start has raised a wry smile and Sinnott is no different.

But he, like his new team-mates, insists he’s ready to begin.

“I nearly asked him again when I asked when we were starting training,” he quipped.

“No, the earlier the better.

“You enjoy your time off in the summer but it gets to the point where you’re ready to go again and I was at that point last week.

“I can’t wait to get in, meet the lads, get our heads down and start going.”

The aim for Caldwell, Chesterfield and Sinnott is obvious – escape League Two.

The challenge is one the former Huddersfield Town player is relishing.

“It’s a club that shouldn’t be in this league.

“I don’t know what happened last season but from speaking to the manager I know he’s going to put his stamp on things this pre-season, get his own players in and hopefully we can give it a right good go.”