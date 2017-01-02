Danny Wilson pleased as Chesterfield get a ‘great point’ against MK Dons

Danny Wilson was bullish about the ‘great’ point his side earned today against MK Dons.

Home supporters voiced their disappointment in the latter stages of the 0-0 draw and many booed at the final whistle.

But the Chesterfield manager said the point was a big bonus for his side against a ‘fantastic’ opposition.

He was tight lipped on the crowd reaction and instead focused on the size of the test presented by Robbie Neilson’s visitors.

“That’s a point definitely earned, a big point by the way,” he said.

“I know what questions you’re going to ask me about but let me just be clear with you, we played against a fantastic side today.

“If you look at the players on the pitch against us today, look at the background, where they’ve come from, the money that’s been spent on them, it’s surprising they’re not in the top two.

“We knew we had our work cut out today, no doubt about it.

“We had to be solid, we had to be resolute, we had to be difficult to break down. For large parts of that game, we were.

“For that, it’s a very good point.”

As time ticked away Town supporters chanted: “Attack, attack,” at their players, but Wilson said a gung-ho approach would have been folly.

“We had to be very, very disciplined in what we did,” he said.

“If we thought we were going to go toe-to-toe, them attack us and us attack them, we’d have been blown away because they’re too good.

“Whether people like to hear that or not about their team, it’s true, they’re a better side in that respect.

“Overall we’ve got to say it’s a great point for us today, the clean sheet was brilliant.”

The manager also pointed out that a number of his players took the field despite being under the weather.

“It was very tough for a lot of them, they were knackered at the end as you can imagine, what flu does to you,” he revealed.

“Sam didn’t make it and three or four of them rolled their sleeves up and had a go for us today.”

Ryan Fulton came in for praise from the boss after two big saves to keep the game scoreless, and Wilson believes solid defensive displays can keep the Spireites in League One.

He said: “We have to make sure we get as many clean sheets as we can between now and the end of the season and if we do that I’m confident we’ll be fine.”