Danny Wilson calls on players to do ‘right things in right areas’ after Chesterfield defeat

Chesterfield gaffer Danny Wilson admitted the Spireites shipped avoidable goals once again at Rochdale.

Wilson’s lacklustre side went down 3-0 to the play-off chasing Dale, courtesy of a Ian Henderson brace and Calvin Andrew’s fifth goal in 11 games.

“The way we conceded our goals was down to ourselves once again,” reflected Wilson.

“The first was a bad decision to run to the ball and in doing so we gave him space for a fantastic finish.

“The second one came from a break from our misplaced pass and the third was us trying to be clever in a key area.

“All three goals were avoidable and they were three goals that they didn’t have to work for.

“It’s not about concentration, it’s about players doing the right things in the right areas.

“The players are very experienced. They know which areas they can play and which they can’t and for some reason they keep making the wrong decisions.”

The Spireites have slipped back into the Sky Bet League One relegation zone after their second defeat in five games.

Wilson and co looked as if they had turned a corner with wins against MK Dons, Bristol Rovers and Bolton in the four games preceding their Boxing Day trip.

And Wilson pointed to the inconsistency that has marred the Spireites’ season so far.

“One week we have a really good performance and the second week you don’t know what’s going to turn up,” admitted Wilson.

“That’s been our problem up and down the season.”