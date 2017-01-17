Contract extension for old international foe Evans was music to Caldwell’s ears

The news that Ched Evans’ contract has been extended at the Proact was music to the ears of new Spireites manager Gary Caldwell.

Speaking at his unveiling, the former Scottish international expressed admiration for a number of Chesterfield’s current players.

But as a man who favours an attacking philosophy, Caldwell admitted having striker Evans tied down until the summer of 2018 was an exciting prospect.

The 34-year-old, who played against Welshman Evans in an international friendly in 2009, said: “I was delighted to see that, he’s obviously a player in this league who can score a lot of goals.”

“He’s a goalscorer and they’re really difficult to find.

“He’s one of the players I’m looking forward to working with and improving and developing.”

Caldwell also says he’s looking forward to working with the coaching staff already in place at the Proact, upon whom he will rely on for vital information about his new squad.

Ritchie Humphreys, who was caretaker boss in the wake of Danny Wilson’s sacking, appears to be lined up for a key role.

“I want to come in and work with the people that are here to begin with,” he said, when asked about his plans for the backroom staff.

“I think there’s a lot of good people here.

“I spoke with Ritchie yesterday and I had a good chat with him.

“We’ll speak today face to face and discuss the staff and the playing staff.

“I need these people to help me get a feel for the club really quickly, to help us in the short term.

“I’m looking forward to working with them and seeing what they think of the players and what we can do to get results.”