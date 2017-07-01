COLUMN: Spireites fans hope Gary Caldwell’s men can seal a League Two hat-trick

Following a three-year League 1 stint that has seen Chesterfield go from play-off contenders under Paul Cook to propping up the rest, the club is now back in League 2.

It is a division that holds good recent memories for the Spireites, however, having lifted the title both in 2010/11 and 2013/14.

Tommy Lee stretches as he tries to stop Calvin Andrew's headed goal by Tina Jenner Chesterfield v Mansfield Town

The supporters will be hoping Gary Caldwell can make it a hat-trick of league wins and the campaign gets underway at home to Grimsby Town, whose fans are sure to help pack the Proact and create a great atmosphere as they make their first ever visit to the new (ish) stadium.

After that, there are two local away journeys to look forward to in Sheffield Wednesday and Notts County – the Spireites visiting Hillsborough for the first time since 2011 for the first round of the newly-titled Carabao Cup... or League Cup to the rest of us.

No doubt the first name that anyone will have looked for when the fixture list was released is our biggest rivals, Mansfield Town. It is four season since the two sides were last in the same division, when the Stags who managed to take four points off the Spireites – including a 1-0 victory in their first and, so far, only visit to the Proact.

Supporters will be desperate for their team to exact revenge on their previous home humiliation when Mansfield visit on 14th April in the penultimate home game of the campaign, but not before hopefully picking up all three points at Field Mill in November!

Four days before the trip to Field Mill, a small piece of history will take place as Chesterfield and newly-promoted Forest Green Rovers will meet for the first time in occasion for the Spireite historians.

Traditionally the festive period is an exciting part of the season for football supporters and this season we have been treated to two home games during this time, as Crewe Alexandra visit the Proact on Boxing Day before Colchester United make the considerably longer journey four days later.

The final two away journeys of the season are trips that the ‘groundhoppers’ among us will be looking for to all season as the Spireites make their first ever visits to both Forest Green Rovers’ New Lawn and Barnet’s Hive Stadium – with a home meeting with Wycombe Wanderers sandwiched in between.

Hopefully these games will take on extra importance in Chesterfield’s race for an immediate third tier return. Or perhaps Caldwell’s men will have already sealed the title at home to Mansfield on 14th April... we can dream!