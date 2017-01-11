Column: Is a miracle worker needed at the Proact or is the new man’s job a simple one?

The search is well underway for the man who cankeep Chesterfield in League One this season.

Sounds simple doesn’t it? All any new manager has to do is ensure there are four teams worse off than the Spireites.

It’s not quite that straight forward however.

Not only will the new Chesterfield boss have to do a smart bit of business in January, shipping out players to try and bring better ones in without spending much at all, he’ll have to quite quickly make decisions on the 19 players out of contract in the summer.

All of the above will need to be done with one eye on the salary cap and a likely reduced wage bill for next season and one eye on the remaining fixtures – in which he’ll have to play enough attacking football to keep fans happy but possibly without the creative flair of players rumoured to be attracting interest like Jay O’Shea and Gboly Ariyibi.

It’s not an impossible task, it’s not reached the point where a miracle worker is needed, but Tuesday night at Luton hammered home the point to those applying – you’ll have your hands full.

Lots of interesting names have been bandied around and the vast majority are pure speculation.

The man pulling the strings, Ashley Carson, says a younger manager might be the tonic for what ails Town.

A Gareth Ainsworth type character perhaps? An energetic motivator used to working under financial constraints?

Or could there be a big step up for the Cowley brothers from Lincoln? Said to be modern and meticulous in their approach and tipped for success.

Regardless of age or experience, it’s not a job for the faint hearted.