COLUMN: Chesterfield FC ladies take a stand against homophobia in football

February marks the start of Football v Homophobia month, a chance for clubs to stand against discrimination in football.

Football v Homophobia is an initiative that challenges discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and expression at all levels of football.

It is hard to believe that discrimination is still prominent in 2017, however 43% of LGB players have heard anti-gay abuse whilst playing grassroots football.

As a club, Chesterfield Ladies feels very strongly about campaigning against homophobia and believe that grassroots clubs can really make a difference to inclusion.

Chesterfield Ladies player Grace Newbold said: “Football is for everyone, regardless of their sex, gender, race, religion or sexual orientation.

“CLFC are inclusive and we pride ourselves on that. Women’s football embraces this and in this respect we are ahead of the men’s game.

“Promoting and celebrating diversity and inclusivity in football is necessary and both the men’s and women’s game need to make it clear that there is no place for homophobia in football.”

Chesterfield Ladies have always been active supporting the campaign, entering in a LGBT tournament a couple of years ago. However, this season they have gone further.

They are continuing to wear the FVH t-shirts to games and combining with Chesterfield FC. Both teams have been active on social media, using the hashtag #FvH2017.

We hope you can get involved too by following us on Facebook and Twitter and use the hashtag #FVH2017 as a way of standing againt homophobia in football.