COLUMN: Caldwell’s Spireites are not a League Two tortoise, they’re a duck

Slow and steady wins the race – at least that’s what Chesterfield will be hoping this summer.

Gary Caldwell has secured the arrival of four signings.

Compare that with local League Two rivals Mansfield Town, who have already welcomed 11 new faces, and some might characterise one club as the hare and the other the tortoise.

This is not a thinly veiled attempt to play the two clubs off against one another to reel in a few web hits, it’s just interesting to note the difference in the pace at which each side has recruited.

And after a little lull in terms of arrivals for both outfits, it’s a chance to take stock.

There’s nothing to suggest that one approach is superior, we might only know that when the two new-look sides complete the 2017/18 season.

Steve Evans must have had a long list of targets identified, lined up and ready to pluck from the market as soon as the summer began.

Make no mistake, the Stags’ transfer business has been impressive and will have not only propelled them into the shortlist for title contenders but made their division rivals sit up and take notice.

Gary Caldwell describes his own approach as ‘measured’ and thus far the Spireites’ additions certainly don’t pale in comparison with those joining the ‘noisy neighbours.’

Chesterfield’s Scot says he isn’t bothered one bit by the transfer activity involving Mansfield’s Scot or any other League Two boss for that matter, he’s completely focused on his job.

And from whispers around the Proact it’s apparent that Caldwell’s Town are more duck than tortoise – on the surface gliding along at a steady rate, but going 10 to the dozen below it.

There’s an awful lot going on behind the scenes.

In the midst of recovering from two hip replacements, Caldwell has been working on building both a team to go out on the pitch and a team to assist him off it.

A new physio is lined up, one with experience of working with an international team.

A striker who played in the Championship last season – rumoured to be Chris O’Grady – is being pursued.

A pre-season training schedule and a training camp abroad are mapped out.

It all sounds professional and dare I say it, ambitious.

Caldwell has talked a lot about building a successful club.

While the proof will be in the pudding, you can’t accuse him of not doing everything in his power to back up his lofty talk with the necessary action.