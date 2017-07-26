COLUMN: Are the final pieces of the puzzle already in the building or is it rabbit from a hat time?

Have your say

Gary Caldwell, Guy Branston and Ashley Carson have a bit of work to do before the transfer window closes.

The 2017/18 jigsaw has a few gaps that will need to be filled before this Town squad can look complete.

The bitterly disappointing loss of Jerome Binnom-Williams to a three month layoff leaves a big hole on the left.

Despite the addition of a trio of midfielders, most will agree the Spireites could still use at least one more signing in the middle of the park.

With the season proper just 10 days away, it’s enough to make those of a more nervous disposition break out in a cold sweat and glance at the League Two relegation odds.

Gary Caldwell has never shied away from the fact that his squad can be improved.

He’s stated a number of times that they’ll work up until the end of the summer transfer window on strengthening the side.

In an ideal world you’d like all the pieces of the puzzle to be in place before kick-off against Grimsby.

But Chesterfield don’t operate in an ideal world.

As a League Two club, finances will largely dictate what they can and can’t do.

You might struggle to find a League Two manager who would stand up and proclaim that his squad is complete, just what he imagined and ready to conquer.

There’s no panic, yet. But there should be an urgency.

Being light in midfield and other areas led to relegation last season.

The answers might be in the building already.

Trialist Ellis Plummer had the look of a solid, dependable left-back on Tuesday night and perhaps a short-term deal would provide cover for Binnom-Williams and keep the ex Manchester City man hungry to earn a longer stay.

Could on-trial Robbie Weir be that experienced midfielder who can halt opposition attacks?

He’s coming back from a serious injury but has promotions on his CV and has been around this level a long time.

There’s always the loan market, but Town were bitten badly last season so may shy away from that option.

It’s unlikely there’s enough left in the pot for a star signing of the Chris O’Grady ilk.

So it’s rabbit from a hat time, for Caldwell et al.

Two experienced keepers, central defensive strength and exciting attacking options mean the jigsaw is nearing completion.

Finding the final pieces may convince fans that ambitious summer talk is more than just footballing bluster.