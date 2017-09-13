Colchester draw can be Chesterfield’s catalyst - Caldwell

Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell wants his side to use their draw at Colchester as a catalyst when they return to the Proact on Saturday.

Caldwell lives to fight another day and will be in charge against Accrington Stanley at the weekend.

“We need to try and build on Tuesday night’s performance at the Proact on Saturday,” said Caldwell, whose side came within eight minutes of their first win on the road since March.

“We showed great fighting spirit and hopefully we can build on that now.

“Something we’ve failed to do is put a string of performances and results together so that’s the aim now.”

When the Spireites shut out Coventry City at the start of the month it was in response to shipping eight goals in two games.

On Tuesday night they resolutely stuck to their task for almost 90 minutes after conceding five at the weekend.

And Caldwell hailed his player’s bouncebackability after a tough result last weekend.

He added: “I think the character, the determination and everything that was missing at Crewe was on show.

“That’s something we need to keep on doing now.

“In terms of the attitude from the players I couldn’t have asked for more.

“I was looking for a response and I got that.”

The Spireites sat off a bit too much at Colchester as they looked to cling on to the points.

If they are going to win on Saturday then they will have to look to be more aggressive, whilst keeping it tight at the back.

Caldwell said: “Something we do a lot is defend too much. We have to try and be braver on the ball.

“At times we invite too much pressure and we paid the price for that.”