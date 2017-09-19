Chesterfield still ‘best club in League Two,’ insists Eyre

One of the men earmarked by bookies as a potential new Chesterfield manager believes they’re still the best club in League Two.

Former Spireites assistant boss Steve Eyre is 12/1 to get the job, despite having recently departed the Proact.

Eyre was brought in by Gary Caldwell in February, but the former Manchester City coach left by mutual consent in August.

He claims there was no fall out with Caldwell, who was dismissed on Saturday.

Despite rumours of a breakdown in their relationship, Eyre was full of praise for Caldwell: “Gary is a football man with an esteemed career and is a good coach and an even better analyst.

“He will be back in football as soon as he wants to be.

“There was no fall out, just a difference of opinion on how to play and gain points in League Two after a miserable League One campaign, pre-season and start to the season.”

Eyre wouldn’t be drawn on the managerial vacancy or a potential return, other than to say he trusted the Proact decision makers to make the correct appointments.

“I’m still in touch with Ashley Carson (director).

“He has only ever treated me with respect.

“My compensation hasn’t yet been talked about or settled but it can be discussed at a time that suits the club.

“I love football, I love coaching and winning. I was just starting to love my time at Chesterfield.

“I will follow the team closley and whilst I’ve not spoken to Guy Branston (caretaker boss) I will contact him on Saturday to wish him and the team all the best for Luton.

“I expect the team to improve quite quickly under a new regime. The supporters will ensure that Chesterfield, in my opinion, is still the best club in League Two.”