Chesterfield sign youngest ever Premier League player

Chesterfield manager Gary Caldwell has further added to his defensive options with the signing of Matt Briggs, who was a free agent.

The capture of Briggs, who has agreed a short-term contract, comes within 24 hours of the arrival of central defender Zak Jules, on loan from Shrewsbury Town.

Briggs, 26, was latterly with Colchester United after spells at Millwall and Fulham.

Caldwell said: “Matt has great pedigree, having played at a higher level. He will provide us with physicality, pace and power down the left-hand side.”

Briggs commented: “It feels good to be here. I’ve been looking for a club over the summer and it’s a good opportunity which Gary Caldwell has given me to show what I can do.

“I had a tough time last season with an injury but the manager and Guy Branston have told me to come here, express myself and get back to my best.”

Briggs became the youngest player to play in the Premier League when he made his debut for Fulham at the age of 16 years and 65 days old.

After representing England at various levels up to U21 level, he was capped by Guyana two years ago.

Matt Briggs pictured at the Proact after signing for the Spireites. Credit Tina Jenner.