Chesterfield sign striker Diego De Girolamo on season long loan from Bristol City

Spireites have swooped to sign Chesterfield-born striker Diego De Girolamo on a season-long loan from Championship club Bristol City.

De Girolamo, who has been capped by Italy at U20 level, is thrilled to have joined the club he has followed since childhood.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to getting going and seeing what I can achieve here. I can’t wait to get on the pitch.

“When I was younger, I used to go to Saltergate to watch the matches and I’ve always supported Chesterfield.”

Spireites manager Gary Caldwell added: “Diego has got tremendous talent which he’s yet to fulfil. Coming home to Chesterfield, hopefully he’ll feel settled and comfortable and that will help him.

“He’s in good form and I’m delighted to be able to bring him to the club to further strengthen the forward line.

“The club owner and the board deserve great credit for providing me with the backing to do the deal and I’d also like to thank Bristol City for the professional way they have handled negotiations.”

De Girolamo started his career at Sheffield United and had three spells on loan at York City and a stint at Northampton Town during his time there.

He joined Bristol City in the summer of last year and went on loan to Cheltenham Town last season, scoring a hat-trick in a Checkatrade Trophy tie against Leicester City U23s.

The 21-year-old also scored a hat-trick playing for Bristol City’s U23s against their Burnley counterparts.