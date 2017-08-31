Chesterfield sign Scotland U21 defender Zak Jules

Chesterfield have made a deadline day signing, capturing Scotland U21 international central defender Zak Jules on loan from Shrewsbury Town.

A deal has been agreed with the League One club which sees Jules join Chesterfield until January 14, with no recall option.

Chesterfield manager Gary Caldwell is pleased to have finally landed the 20-year-old.

He said: “It was an area of the pitch that we needed to strengthen and he was somebody we looked at earlier in the summer. We’re delighted to have been able to bring him in.

“His experience for somebody of his age is very good. He’s had international experience and I’ve spoken to people at Motherwell who played with him there and he comes highly recommended.

“He’s big and a commanding presence with pace. He’s definitely going to add to the group.”

Jules, who has been capped twice at Scotland U21 level, began his career at Reading and was on loan at Motherwell last season, making ten appearances.

He joined Shrewsbury in June and is yet to make his debut for the Shrews.