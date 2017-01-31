Chesterfield sign Manchester City striker and ex-Manchester United youngster

Manchester City striker David Faupala and Preston North End midfielder Liam Grimshaw have signed on loan at Chesterfield.

Faupala, 19, joined City from Lens in 2015 and scored on his debut against Chelsea in the FA Cup in February 2016.

While 21-year-old Grimshaw was with Manchester United as a youngster before he joined Preston a year ago for an undisclosed fee.

Both players are due to remain with Chesterfield until the end of the season, as the club await the necessary paperwork to go through.

They follow defender Osman Kakay and midfielder Reece Brown through the Proact Stadium entrance as the Spireites make four new signings.

Meanwhile, Liam O’Neil left Chesterfield this afternoon while it is reported that winger Gboly Ariyibi has today been finalising a move to Championship side Nottingham Forest.

It follows the departures of Gary Liddle and Jay O’Shea earlier in the month.