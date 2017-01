Chesterfield have signed young Birmingham City midfielder Reece Brown on loan.

Brown, 20, has made 16 appearances for the Championship club, including nine this season.

His last appearance came as a substitute against Newcastle in the FA Cup earlier this month.

The England U20 international will remain at the Proact until April 30.

Manager Gary Caldwell said: “Reece is a very talented footballer who has impressed me when I’ve watched him and he also comes highly recommended by Gary Rowett.”