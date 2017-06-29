Chesterfield secure signing of highly experienced striker

Chesterfield have landed the signing of a highly experienced striker.

Former Brighton, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday frontman Chris O’Grady has penned a two-year deal at the Proact.

The Spireites have chased him for a number of weeks and at one stage looked to be out of the running.

But club director Ashley Carson confirmed the deal this morning.

A 21-goal season for Barnsley earned O’Grady a move to Brighton and Hove Albion in July 2014.

He spent time on loan with Nottingham Forest and Burton Albion before his release by Brighton this summer.

O’Grady has featured against the Spireites for the likes of Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and Rochdale, for whom he scored in a November 2009 3-2 victory.