Chesterfield’s Gary Liddle joins Carlisle United

Chesterfield midfielder Gary Liddle has signed for League One high-flyers Carlisle United.

Liddle joins the Brunton Park club on an 18 month deal.

He told the official Carlisle United website he was delighted to have finally got the move sorted.

“It’s nice to finally get it sorted,” he said. “It’s taken a while but I’m really happy to be here now.

“I was pretty close to joining last season. In the end I went to Chesterfield with the ambition of wanting to stay in League One. I’m really pleased to be here now and I’m looking forward to what can hopefully be a very successful end to the season.

Keep up to date with the latest Spireites use by liking our new facebook page