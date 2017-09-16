Chesterfield part company with boss Gary Caldwell

Chesterfield FC and manager Gary Caldwell have gone their separate ways.

His 256-day long stint as Proact gaffer ended after defeat at home to Accrington Stanley.

Caldwell’s record since his 17th January arrival stood at just three wins in 29 games.

Many of those outings were played by a struggling side he inherited and couldn’t save from relegation last season.

But early season struggles despite a summer rebuild ended up costing the Scot his job.

The Spireites have won just once since the opening day of the current campaign.

Heavy defeats at Newport County and Crewe Alexandra did the majority of the damage to his position and left him in a vulnerable spot ahead of the Stanley game, which he needed to win.

When victory didn’t materialise, it was always going to be difficult for Caldwell to withstand the strength of fan feeling given his side’s inability to pick up points and the club’s stated aim of promotion.

Town now find themselves looking for their fourth manager since the May 2015 departure of Paul Cook.