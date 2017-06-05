Chesterfield make ‘significant’ offer to experienced striker and agree fee for midfielder

Chesterfield have made a ‘significant’ offer to a striker with Championship experience in the belief that he’d make a big impact in League Two.

Derbyshire Times sources suggest that the player would become one of the club’s highest earners should he opt for a move to the Proact.

The frontman is thought to be on the radar of at least one Championship club, so his capture is seen as a potential coup by the Spireites.

In a statement on the club’s website director Ashley Carson confirmed: “We have made an offer to a highly experienced player who has played at a high level.

“If he accepts the offer, it would represent a substantial investment in the squad.”

Meanwhile Town have been given permission to speak to a midfielder, having agreed a transfer fee with his non-league employers.

Gary Caldwell has already dipped into non-league this summer to bring in striker Gozie Ugwu from National League side Woking.

And Chesterfield have previously been linked with Halifax promotion heroes Jordan Sinnott and Matty Kosylo.