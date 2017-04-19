Chesterfield FC officials appeal for unity

In a joint statement released on Tuesday night, Chesterfield FC chairman Mike Warner and company secretary Ashley Carson apologised to fans for decisions made during the season and appealed for unity.

It also touches on the club’s disappointment in relegation to League Two, states a wage cut to the playing budget next season and reveals that owner Dave Allen still retains a keen interest in the club.

Chesterfield company secretary Ashley Carson (Pic: Tina Jenner)

It reads: “We are naturally very disappointed to suffer relegation at the end of a season we would all like to forget. Certain decisions taken over the course of the season, which were made with the best of intentions, haven’t turned out in the way that we hoped and for that we sincerely apologise. We can’t turn back the clock, unfortunately, so we have to put that behind us and plan for the future.

“The hard work starts now as we look to re-build in time for the start of next season. There will be a major squad overhaul during the summer and our new director of recruitment and development, Guy Branston, is working closely with manager Gary Caldwell to bring players in. A number of key targets have already been identified and we are at advanced stages of negotiations with several of them.

“It is important that we bring in the right types of players who will be able to hit the ground running and enable us to compete effectively in League Two. The budget for players’ wages will clearly have to be cut, in line with the reduction in income, but we are confident that we will still be able to assemble a good squad, capable of challenging for promotion.

“The club’s majority shareholder, Dave Allen, retains a keen interest in the club and we will be meeting him later this week to discuss plans for the future. Dave has made it clear that he would like to sell his shareholding in the club, but no serious offers have been received so far.

“There is a need for unity to bring about some stability following a turbulent period and we urge supporters to work with us, rather than against us, in order to help take the club forward. We desperately want to see the good times return to the club and our supporters have a major role to play in this.”