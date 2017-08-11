Chesterfield FC agree new sponsorship deal

Have your say

Energy and waste management consultants Blue Castle has extended its sponsorship support for Chesterfield FC for another year.

The deal will include match day sponsorship of “Ernie Moss Day” on Saturday 19 August.

The Blue Castle sponsorship deal is aimed at helping put something back into to the club and the community it supports.

Blue Castle is taking match sponsorship of the game versus Port Vale, which is also “Ernie Moss Day” and the local ‘Derby’ fixture against Lincoln City on 10th March 2018.

Blue Castle will also have its logo on the electronic score board and advertising features in the Club Programme.

Now 67, Ernie, who is suffering from a form of dementia called ‘Pick’s Disease’, is Chesterfield’s record goalscorer, scoring a total of 191 goals over three spells with the club.

He also netted 23 times for Port Vale in 74 appearances, with his career tally an impressive 245 goals in 749 league appearances.

Jim Brown, Chesterfield FC Commercial Manager said, “We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Blue Castle Group which has been mutually beneficial.

“This is the second year that we have held a day in honour of our club legend, Ernie Moss. Sponsorship from companies like Blue Castle enable us to make these days extra special for fans, boost attendance and raise money for worthwhile causes.”