Chesterfield director: “Come back, roar us to Proact victory in massive game.”

Chesterfield director Ashley Carson hopes supporters will come back to the Proact in their droves this weekend to roar the Spireites to victory.

Carson says Saturday’s visit of Coventry City is of ‘massive’ importance for the club’s relegation battle.

It will be Town’s first appearance at the Proact since Sunday’s sacking of manager Danny Wilson , against a Sky Blues side also sitting in the drop zone.

“It would be really good to see people get behind the team and get behind Ritchie,” he said. “It’s a massive game, it really is.”

Carson has previously spoken of the apathy that has set in around the club but hopes fans will be in full voice once again during an uncertain time for players.

“We would really like to get the atmosphere back in the ground,” he said.

“It’s been surpressed in the last few weeks. It would be nice for the players to come out to a completely different atmosphere on Saturday.”

The club’s company secretary and Chris Turner, who this week moved into a director of football role, have begun working to identify a new boss.

Dean Holden, Neil Redfearn, Justin Edinburgh and Gary Cauldwell are among bookies’ favourites.

Carson, who says the club are open to a younger manager, added: “We’re working on the shortlist now, to get a list of people we want to speak to.

“Chris has ruled off quite a few already, but we’ve had some good ones.

“To be fair there are some people I would say are new to management.”

Timing is crucial for Town, who want to give the new man a chance to bring players in during January.

Carson said: “I think we have got to have someone in within seven to 10 days, so someone can come in and make an impact this month and get involved. Time is against us.”