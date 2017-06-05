Chesterfield close to signing midfielder fresh from promotion glory

Chesterfield are close to signing one of FC Halifax Town’s promotion-winning side.

Jordan Sinnott, 23, could soon join Gary Caldwell’s new-look squad at the Proact, according to sources close to his current club.

The Derbyshire Times reported earlier today that Chesterfield had agreed a fee for a non-league midfielder.

Although Sinnott is out of contract, Halifax would be due a fee because of his age.

The son of former Bradford City and Crystal Palace player Lee, Sinnott began his career with Huddersfield Town.

He spent eight years at the Kirklees Stadium, making five appearances, and earned his first team debut during one of Steve Eyre’s stints as caretaker boss alongside Mark Lillis.

Under Eyre Sinnott captained a Huddersfield reserve side who won two league titles.

Sinnott had a loan spell at Bury before his release by Huddersfield, and then joined his dad at Altrincham where he made 59 appearances before moving to the Shay.

Spireites assistant manager Eyre and first team boss Gary Caldwell watched Sinnott in action for Halifax in their National League North play-off semi-final legs and in the final, when they overcame Chorley.

He scored nine goals from midfield last season in 41 appearances.