Chesterfield beaten by Mansfield Town in reserves action

A young Chesterfield Reserves side were beaten 3-1 by an experienced Mansfield Town outfit on Tuesday afternoon.

The game survived a late pitch inspection on the morning of the fixture at Rainworth Miners Welfare in Nottinghamshire.

Stags took the lead on 28 minutes when a cross to the back post was nodded down for Pat Hoban to score from close range.

But their lead lasted less than ten minutes when Spireites delivered a cross of their own that Joe Rowley headed in from 12 yards.

Stags could have regained the lead shortly after the break but Hoban’s penalty was saved by Spireites’ Dylan Parkin. The home side did get their second of the game from a 55th-minute corner into the box which was headed in by Lewis Collins. The young Spireites then fell further behind after conceding a second penalty of the game. Hoban took again and scored.