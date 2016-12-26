Chesterfield back in relegation zone after defeat at Rochdale

CHESTERFIELD slipped back into the Sky Bet League One relegation zone despite Lloyd Allinson’s penalty save.

Ian Henderson’s brace plus a goal from Calvin Anderson heaped even more pressure on under-fire boss Danny Wilson at Spotlands.

Allison kept out Steve Davies’ spot kick early on before the hosts ran out deserved 3-0 victors yesterday afternoon.

The Spireites looked to have turned a corner with three league wins in their last four, but a 14th league defeat of the season left Wilson’s men in the drop zone on goal difference.

Manager Wilson named an unchanged line-up to the side that beat Bolton Wanderers 1-0 at the Proact last time out.

The play-off chasing hosts had the better of proceedings in the first half and were good value for their 1-0 lead at the break.

Highly-rated wing ace Gboly Ariyibi had the first effort of the game, as he tamely struck his volley straight at Dale shot-stopper Conrad Logan.

Just a minute later, Allinson gave away a penalty as he brought down Matthew Lund inside the box.

However, Allinson redeemed himself in style as he launched himself to his right to keep out Steve Davies’ spot kick.

Davies then saw an effort blocked as Dion Donohue threw himself in the way of the striker’s goal-bound strike.

Down the other end Ian Evatt could not quite get on the end of Jay O’Shea’s cross at the back post with the goal gaping.

On the half-hour mark Ariyibi raced away of the Dale defence only to be thwarted by Logan when he should have done better for the visitors.

Dale’s pressure finally told in the 44th minute as Henderson broke the deadlock.

The veteran superbly curled home his seventh goal of the season past a helpless Allinson.

The Spireites came out with renewed vigour after the restart with Ched Evans’ glancing a header wide.

Moments later the Welsh striker had another change with Logan keeping him at bay as he tipped his effort past the post.

On the hour the Dale deservedly doubled their lead with Andrew converting Davies’ cross past Allinson.

And it was almost three just seconds later as Donohue diverted a cross away for a corner, with Andrew waiting for a tap in.

Henderson rubbed even more salt into the Spireites’ wounds as he latched onto Davies’ cross and smashed the ball into the roof of the net with seven minutes to go.

Rochdale: Logan, Rafferty, McNulty, Keane, Bunney, Lund, Andrew, Camps, Rathboune (Allen, 88), Davies, Henderson (Cannon, 88).

Unused subs: Lillis, Tanser, Canavan, Noble-Lanzarus, Morley.

Chesterfield: Allinson, Liddle, Evatt, Anderson, Hird, O’Neil, Dimaio (Wilkinson, 66), Donohue, Ariyibi, O’Shea, Evans.

Unused subs: Fulton, Beesley, Simons, Gardner, Mitchell, Dennis.

Referee: Carl Boyeson (East Yorkshire)

Attendance: 3863 (586)