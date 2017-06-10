Chesterfield appoint new stadium manager

Chesterfield have appointed a new stadium manager to replace the retiring Colin Nellist.

Tony Booker has been involved with Chesterfield since 1990, starting out as a matchday steward before being handed a supervisor role.

He has been the deputy matchday safety officer for over 20 years, which has seen him being involved in security issues and liaising with outside agencies such as the police and fire service.

A lifelong Spireites fan, Booker has a lot of experience with health and safety. He has been employed in the education sector for the last 14 years after working in mining and engineering. In his spare time, he has been involved in local football with Chesterfield Town and serves as a local parish councillor.

Commenting on his new role, Booker said: “I’m excited about it and I’m looking forward to the challenge. I see it is a natural progression in terms of my career.”

Nellist, who will act as Booker’s deputy during a handover period, said: “I am delighted that Tony has taken on the role and I would like to wish him all the very best.”