Chesterfield appoint Dunford as club’s new CEO

Chesterfield have made a former Birmingham City administrator their new chief executive.

Michael Dunford was CEO at Birmingham for six months after his October 2009 appointment.

Before that he spent a decade at Everton and worked for both Plymouth Argyle and Derby County.

Dunford, originally from Derbyshire, is excited by his new role.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Chesterfield FC.

“The decision was an easy one, once I’d spoken to Ashley Carson and witnessed first-hand the commitment of the owner, board and staff to improve the fortunes of the club,” he said.

“Hopefully my experience and knowledge will assist in taking the club forward.”

And the football side of his job appears to appeal the most.

“I’m particularly looking forward to working with Jack Lester and his staff,” he added.

Chesterfield director and company secretary Ashley Carson believes Dunford’s presence is needed at the club.

Last week he told the Derbyshire Times he felt he needed someone to assist with the day to day running of affairs at the Proact.

And after appointing Dunford today, he said: “Michael is someone I have known for over 10 years through mixing in football circles and he is just the sort of figure we need at the club.

“He will oversee all departments and lead and motivate employees.

“Michael has a proven track record of increasing commercial income streams and this will be vitally important as we strive to put the club on a healthier financial footing.”