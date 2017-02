Chesterfield slipped to second from bottom in League One and deeper into relegation trouble as they conceded an added-time winner to fellow strugglers Oldham Athletic at the Proact.

Peter Clarke hit the stoppage-time winner. That was despite the visitors playing the entire second half with a man less following Anthony Gerrard’s sending off.

Oldham also climbed above Bury, who were beaten 2-1 at Shrewsbury.