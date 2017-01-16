Ched Evans signs contract extension with Chesterfield

Chesterfield striker Ched Evans has signed a new 12 month contract extension with the club.

The extension ties Evans to the Proact until the summer of 2018 and will give the club a massive lift in their fight for League One survival.

Evans told the club’s official website: “I’m really pleased to have got this sorted out. I want to play well and score as many goals as I can between now and the end of the season to help us get out of the relegation zone.”

Evans has scored seven goals in 21 starts so far this season.