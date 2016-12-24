‘Ched could play in Premier League but I hope to keep him here’

Danny Wilson believes Ched Evans could play in the Premier League, but hopes the striker remains a Town player after January.

The Chesterfield boss rates the Welshman highly and although many would expect a lot of interest in the January transfer window, Wilson wants to keep hold of Evans.

“Will we let him go for nothing? No we won’t,” he said.

“He’s one of the best strikers in the league without a doubt, top end of the Championship without a shadow of a doubt, Premiership? Yes, without a doubt.

“Will we keep hold of him? I really don’t know. I’d love to.

“One thing is for sure, we’re not in a position where we have to sell.”

Evans has had a disrupted season, his first in competitive football for more than four years, suffering a heel injury and going through a court case.

But in recent weeks Wilson says the 27-year-old has begun to look like his old self again.

“I think everyone knows how I feel about Ched and what he can bring to us,” said the Chesterfield boss.

“In the last week or two he’s started to get some sharpness back into his play, you can see one or two things in training that he was doing before he got injured.

“I’m looking forward to the next few months working with him and I hope that’s the case.”