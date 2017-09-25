Caretaker believes he could get Town winning if given more time

Guy Branston believes he could turn Chesterfield into a winning side if he was given more time in the role of caretaker manager.

The man who has stepped in to take charge in the interim period before the Spireites appoint a new gaffer, says wholesale changes to the playing squad aren’t needed.

He feels he could prove that if given the opportunity, but stated again that he isn’t the right man for the job, permanently.

Club director Ashley Carson has revealed he hopes to appoint by the time Cheltenham visit on Saturday and reiterated it will be an external appointment.

When asked if he was disappointed not to get more time with the team, Branston said: “I just think we’ll win more football matches, I’ll be honest.

“I’m enjoying the coaching side of things.

“Does it disappoint me? It can’t disappoint me, it doesn’t because I’m expecting to be told we’re getting someone in .

“But I still believe there’s a grop of good football players here who can win matches and if I’m working with them I think I can win football matches with them.

“You’re given time and the opportunity to show that when the manager comes in there’s no wholesale changes needed.

“I don’t think the club can afford to go down that route in January, financially, after spending the budget on staff and players.

“I don’t think they need to and I could prove that with the time I’m talking about.”

Branston says he’ll happily return to his ‘day job’ when the new man comes in.

“I ain’t the man for this job, you know that, I’ve said that blatantly because I’m not a Chesterfield legend, I won’t be given time because the fans won’t want me in the building to manage their club - that’s their opinion - and I didn’t come here to do this job.

“I’ll gladly take a step back with no bitterness and do my job, work hard for the manager because my employment here is director of recruitment.”

“I’ve only been in the building the last four and a half, five months. It’s unfair to pin the last five years on me.

“I’m here to help, I’m here to work. I should be patted on the back for that, because I’m not sitting in the background picking my money up and letting someone else do it.

“I’m really enjoying it.”